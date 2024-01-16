Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Supple Spruce Branch

Item Details

HQ

Details

A straight unknotted spruce branch perfect for crafting arrow shafts.

Attributes

