Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sunforged Crystal
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
When invoked, this fiery crystal calls forth your blistering sunforged to your side.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Abyssos: The Eighth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
Genshin Impact Noelle Guide: Best Build, Artifacts, & Team (January 2021)
Dillon Skiffington
Genshin Impact Xinyan Guide: Best Build, Artifacts, Team, & More!
Dillon Skiffington