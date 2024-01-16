Games
Sultana and Flame General Portrait
Wall-mounted - Item Level 50
Item Details
Details
A commissioned portrait of Nanamo Ul Namo and Raubahn Aldynn entitled . Original artist unknown.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
357 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
