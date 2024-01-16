Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stuffed Baby Behemoth

Item Details

Details

We can only hope his stuffed mother comes looking for him.

Attributes

Related Posts

My FFXIV Retainers are Alpha Stans and I'm Not a Fan
Mills Webster
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
Some FFXIV Cupids are Delivering Valentiones Gifts to Your Loved Ones
Jessica Scharnagle