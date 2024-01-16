Games
Storyteller's Coat
Body - Item Level 335
Item Details
270
Magic Defense
270
Defense
Details
Eureka gear.
Classes
BRD - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+122
Dexterity
+121
Determination
+121
Direct Hit Rate
+85
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
