FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Storm Utility Cot
Furnishing - Item Level 40
Item Details
Details
A fully furnished cot issued by the Maelstrom.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
