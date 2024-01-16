Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Storm Private's Spatha
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 31
Item Details
37
Physical Damage
24.67
Auto-attack
2
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+5
Tenacity
+6
Vitality
+5
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 20
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
31
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
