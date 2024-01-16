Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Storm Armoire
Furnishing - Item Level 35
Item Details
Details
A sturdy armoire issued by the Maelstrom.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Valentione’s Day 2023 Starts Soon: Glamour, Rewards, and Quest Location
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter Part 79 Details All New Content Coming in Patch 6.5
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV's Patch 6.5 Live Letter Part One Recap
Jessica Scharnagle