Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Steer Hide
Leather - Item Level 440
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large piece of thick and durable steer hide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Vanguard or Drifter Allegiance Quest Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams
FFXIV: How To Set Up Your Hotbars For Keyboard and Mouse
Mike Williams