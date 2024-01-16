Games
Steel Scale Mail
Body - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
80
Magic Defense
80
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
47 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+6
Direct Hit Rate
+8
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
32
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Steel Plate
3
Silver Ingot
3
Aldgoat Leather
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
950
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
