[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Steel Round Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

20

18.67

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Siltstone Whetstone
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

