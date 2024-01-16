Games
Steel Round Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
20
Physical Damage
18.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Control
+36
Craftsmanship
+63
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Steel Ingot
4
Siltstone Whetstone
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
36
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
124
Max Quality
1160
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
