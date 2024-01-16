Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Steel Mortar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff