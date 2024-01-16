Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Steel Jig
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The weight of this steel lure allows for casting great distances, such as from coastlines.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
384 gil
Sells for
7 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Steel Ingot
3
Siltstone Whetstone
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
950
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
