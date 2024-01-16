Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Steel Jig

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The weight of this steel lure allows for casting great distances, such as from coastlines.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Siltstone Whetstone
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

