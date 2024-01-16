Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Steel Daggers

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

30

25.6

2.56

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
2
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Teamfight Tactics Champions List - Kai'Sa Release
Dillon Skiffington
How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington