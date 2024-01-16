Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Steel Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 26
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
30
Physical Damage
25.6
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+5
Dexterity
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Yew Lumber
2
Steel Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
26
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
90
Max Quality
690
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
