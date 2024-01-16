Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Steel Culinary Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Item Icon
Siltstone Whetstone
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

