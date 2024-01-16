Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Steel Awl
Leatherworker's Secondary Tool - Item Level 31
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 31
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Bonuses
Control
+34
Craftsmanship
+59
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 21
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
31
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Crab Oil
3
Steel Ingot
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
31
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
106
Max Quality
900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
