Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Statue of Zuiko Oil Painting

Item Details

Details

An oil painting of the Statue of Zuiko based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
placeholder
Paul Tamayo,Ian Taylor
FFXIV Fan Creates Incredible Bronze Sculpture of Their Character
placeholder
Michael Hassall
FFXIV 6.1: First Look At Myths of the Realm Raid, Which Is Like An Endwalker Epilogue
Mike Williams