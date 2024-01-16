Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Statue of the Unsung Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of the Statue of the Unsung based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
How to Get FFXIV 6.3 Tomestones of Causality and Lunar Envoy Gear Fast
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.38 Makes Slight Tweaks to PVP and Abyssos Gear
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor