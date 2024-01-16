Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Starlight Sapling
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A tiny evergreen used to decorate homes during the Starlight Celebration.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Stardew Valley Crops Guide - The Best Crops for Each Season
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington
25 Ideas for Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams