Starlight Roll Cake

Two cream-filled sponge cakes complete with strawberries on top. While it may not be the most obvious choice for a festive treat, the color scheme certainly conjures up images of the Starlight Celebration. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Piety Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No