FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Starlight Goobbue Wreath
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A stuffed goobbue sits within a festive wreath, its mouth agape, ready to devour your soul.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
