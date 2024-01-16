Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Starlight Box

Item Details

Details

One can only hope its sender remembered to fill it with a gift.

Attributes

Related Posts

The Best Holiday Gifts for a Final Fantasy XIV Fan
Mills Webster
14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
I Don't Know If I've Fallen in Love with a Game as Quickly as Spiritfarer
Natalie Flores