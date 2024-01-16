Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Stark Hyposkhesphyra
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
8.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Vitality
+0
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
