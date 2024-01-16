Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Stardust
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 560
Item Details
Details
The stuff dreams are made of. Bait for starfishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Relic Zodiac Weapon Guide: How to Start Your ARR Quest
Mike Williams
FFXIV Community Questions Pricing of Square Enix's New Meister Arts Figure
Mills Webster
The Voidcast Dais Guide (Golbez Trial) – FFXIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams