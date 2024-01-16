Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stardust

Item Details

Details

The stuff dreams are made of. Bait for starfishing.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Relic Zodiac Weapon Guide: How to Start Your ARR Quest
Mike Williams
FFXIV Community Questions Pricing of Square Enix's New Meister Arts Figure
Mills Webster
The Voidcast Dais Guide (Golbez Trial) – FFXIV Patch 6.4
Mike Williams