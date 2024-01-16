Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Star of the Sephirot
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 220
Item Details
74
Physical Damage
78.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1177 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+81
Vitality
+74
Critical Hit
+61
Determination
+87
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
