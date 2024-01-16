Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Stampede
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
10.08
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Holy arm of Ser Grinnaux the Bull.
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Abyssos: The Fifth Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
Lapis Manalis Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.3 MSQ Duty
Michael Higham
FF7 Remake Part 2 Confirmed; Plus, All New Details You Need To Know
Victoria Rose