Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Staff of Crags
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 80
Item Details
60
Physical Damage
65.6
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
428 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+25
Intelligence
+27
Determination
+23
Direct Hit Rate
+33
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
80
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Appreciating All the Little Details of Nessus in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
The Fancies 2021: Dillon Skiffington Breaks the Rules Again
Dillon Skiffington
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff