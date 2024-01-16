Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Squid Strip

Item Details

Details

A thin piece of cephalopod flesh. Live(ish) bait for ocean fishing.

Attributes

Related Posts

Where to Find Thavnairian Calamari in FFXIV - Fishing Guide
Nerium
Yes, That's a FFXIV Reference in The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi