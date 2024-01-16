Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Spruce Plank

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin evenly cut plank of spruce lumber.

Attributes

Related Posts

13 Starter House Ideas Your Minecraft Survival World
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington