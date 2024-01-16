Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Splendorous Cross-pein Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 570
Item Details
57
Physical Damage
53.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Base splendorous tool.
Classes
BSM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+556
Craftsmanship
+1023
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
