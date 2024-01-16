Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Splendiferous Mammet-sized Spelunking Tools

Item Details

Details

With these tools, mammets ascend.

Attributes

