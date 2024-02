Some Qitari will claim that this flower is an essential ingredient in their traditional adhesive formula, while others have the sneaking suspicion that it actually makes no difference whether it is included in the mixture or not. Nevertheless, it continues to be used to this day, as Qitari are content to comply with the teachings of the ancients, no matter how absurd they may be. ※Only for use in Qitari tribal quests. ※Not included in the gathering log.

Available for Purchase with gil No