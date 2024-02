This splendid rock salt is sprinkled on meat during the smoking process to draw out its natural flavor. The same could, in fact, be said for practically any salt, but the Qitari tend to notice when someone tries to fob them off with anything less than the genuine article, hence the need to seek out this particular variety. ※Only for use in Qitari tribal quests. ※Not included in the gathering log.

