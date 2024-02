While even the most scholarly of scholars struggle to identify exactly what this mysterious aquatic substance actually , the Qitari have discovered it to be incredibly useful in the removal of unwanted odors. A few scrubs with a marimo produces a distinctive pond-like fragrance, which is many magnitudes more pleasant than what Qitari usually smell of, which does not bear description. ※Only for use in Qitari tribal quests. ※Not included in the gathering log.

Available for Purchase with gil No