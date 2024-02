Descended from a long line of similarly monikered fish famous for their distinctive tongues, this breed's coloration resembles that of flowing magma. Its tongue, however, is rumored to melt whatever it licks, which is an oft-used excuse used by fishers who have allowed it to escape after being hooked. ※Only for use in Qitari tribal quests. ※Not included in the fish guide.

Available for Purchase with gil No