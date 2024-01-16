Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Spirits of Salt
Reagent - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A potent acid with myriad applications.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
18 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Vitriol
11
Volcanic Rock Salt
11
Crystals
Water Shard
10
Lightning Shard
10
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
