FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Spirits of Salt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A potent acid with myriad applications.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Vitriol
11
Item Icon
Volcanic Rock Salt
11
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
10
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

