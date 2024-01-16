Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Spirits Collection
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Several half-filled bottles of rare potables certain to impress any crapulent callers.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Genshin Impact Sucrose April 2022 Guide: Build, Team, Talent Priority
Dillon Skiffington
How to Earn Dawning Spirit in Destiny 2's Dawning 2020 Event
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Aloalo Potsherds in FFXIV
Mills Webster