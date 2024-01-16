Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Spiritbond Potion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This concoction enhances the rate at which your equipment gains spiritbond. Duration: 180m

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Vampire Plant
3
Item Icon
Thavnairian Mistletoe
3
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria II
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

How to Make Gil With Gatherers in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium