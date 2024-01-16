Spiritbond Potion

Games
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This concoction enhances the rate at which your equipment gains spiritbond. Duration: 180m
Recast
0m 15s
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Vampire Plant
3
Thavnairian Mistletoe
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
3
Battlecraft Demimateria II
3
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Required For Quick Synth
Control
318
