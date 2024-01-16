Games
Spirit Extract
Reagent - Item Level 510
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The condensed aether of a once-living being. The essence of its essence, so to speak.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
32 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
