FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Spiked Knuckles

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

27

21.6

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Iron Plate
1
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

