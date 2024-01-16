Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sphere Scroll: Yoshimitsu
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A scroll bearing arcanima patterns of power for enhancing the relic Yoshimitsu daggers.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
