Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Sphene

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A yellow jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Sphene
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

