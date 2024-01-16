Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Spear of the Behemoth Queen
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 180
Item Details
70
Physical Damage
65.33
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
963 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+70
Vitality
+67
Critical Hit
+79
Determination
+55
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
