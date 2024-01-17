Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Soul of the Monk

Item Details

Details

Upon the surface of this multi-aspected crystal are carved the myriad deeds of monks from eras past.

Attributes

Related Posts

Dragoon Job Guide for FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Endwalker: All Melee DPS Changes up to Level 90 and Reaper Breakdown
Michael Higham
Ninja Job Guide for FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi