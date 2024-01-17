Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Soul of the Bard

Item Details

Details

Upon the surface of this multi-aspected crystal are carved the myriad deeds of bards from eras past.

Attributes

