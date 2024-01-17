Games
Soul of the Bard
Soul Crystal - Item Level 30
Item Details
Details
Upon the surface of this multi-aspected crystal are carved the myriad deeds of bards from eras past.
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
