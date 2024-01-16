Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Soul of the Armorer
Soul Crystal - Item Level 136
Item Details
Details
Upon the back of this crystal plaque are engraved the myriad creations of armorers from eras past.
Classes
ARM - Lv. 55
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
CP
+15
Control
+20
Craftsmanship
+20
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
No Man’s Sky Expedition 6 Guide – All Blighted Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington