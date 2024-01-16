Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Soul of the Alchemist
Soul Crystal - Item Level 136
Item Details
Details
Upon the back of this crystal plaque are engraved the myriad creations of alchemists from eras past.
Classes
ALC - Lv. 55
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
CP
+15
Control
+20
Craftsmanship
+20
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
