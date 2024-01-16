Games
Sophic Shield
Shield - Item Level 255
Item Details
400
Block Strength
400
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
455 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+27
Tenacity
+19
Vitality
+27
Critical Hit
+27
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
