Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Sophic Blade

Item Details

78

58.24

2.24

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.08 Notes Summary and Breakdown, Lots of Job Changes
Michael Higham
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor