FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Song of the Sephirot
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 220
Item Details
74
Physical Damage
76.96
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1177 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+81
Vitality
+74
Spell Speed
+87
Determination
+61
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
